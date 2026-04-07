Cebu

4 Cebu grads top March 2026 Civil Engineer board exam

4 Cebu grads top March 2026 Civil Engineer board exam
(Pixabay Photo)
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FOUR graduates from Cebu-based schools top the March 2026 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination (CELE), with Cebu Technological University (CTU) - Main graduate ranking first.

Rico Elao ranked first with a score of 94.10 percent.

Three other Cebu-based school graduates ranked sixth with a score of 91.75 percent:

• Sarah Marielle Aniñon, who is also from CTU-Main;

• Vicente Richards Aprentado from Cebu Institute of Technology - University; and

• Cyril Dale Chavez from CTU-Danao

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the exam results on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

A total of 6,438 examinees passed the licensure exam out of 18,370, or a passing rate of 35.05 percent, according to PRC. (JJL)

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