4 Cebu graduates in top 10 of Civil Engineers Licensure Exam

FOUR graduates from Cebu schools have made it to the top 10 list of passers in the April 2024 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination.
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Friday, April 26, 2024, that 6,680 out of 17,010 examinees passed the test, which was given by the Board of Civil Engineering in 18 testing centers all over the Philippines in April.
In the top 10 were Jonash Aldrin Caldoza Juntong of Cebu Technological University-Main (CTU-Main), who placed fifth with 92.95 percent score; Michael Lyndon Mañegos Chua of Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) who placed eighth with 91.95 percent; and Renz Greg Camargo Ducay of CTU-Main and Lennon Gabrielle Narciso Francisco of CIT-U who both placed 10th with a score of 91.85 percent.
Ranked first in the examination were Ryan Sylvester Sy Chan and Cedric Jerome Carlos Donguines, both of De La Salle University-Manila, who got 94.30 percent rating.
Below is the Top 10 list:
Here’s the complete list of successful examinees:
The PRC said that the results of examination with respect to 20 examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.
It reminded the passers that starting June 3, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online.
“Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope,” said the PRC.
“Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals,” it added.
It also said that the date and venue for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. (LMY)