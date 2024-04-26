4 Cebu graduates in top 10 of Civil Engineers Licensure Exam

FOUR graduates from Cebu schools have made it to the top 10 list of passers in the April 2024 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Friday, April 26, 2024, that 6,680 out of 17,010 examinees passed the test, which was given by the Board of Civil Engineering in 18 testing centers all over the Philippines in April.

In the top 10 were Jonash Aldrin Caldoza Juntong of Cebu Technological University-Main (CTU-Main), who placed fifth with 92.95 percent score; Michael Lyndon Mañegos Chua of Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) who placed eighth with 91.95 percent; and Renz Greg Camargo Ducay of CTU-Main and Lennon Gabrielle Narciso Francisco of CIT-U who both placed 10th with a score of 91.85 percent.

Ranked first in the examination were Ryan Sylvester Sy Chan and Cedric Jerome Carlos Donguines, both of De La Salle University-Manila, who got 94.30 percent rating.

Below is the Top 10 list: