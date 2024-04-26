Cebu

4 Cebu graduates top civil engineers exam

FOUR examinees from Cebu-based universities entered the top ten of the April 2024 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination (CELE), as announced Friday, April 26, 2024.

Jonash Aldrin Caldoza Juntong of Cebu Technological University- Main ranked five earning the highest spot among four examinees from Cebu, Micheal Lyndon Mañegos Chua of Cebu Institute of Technology- University is the lone top eight, and Renz Greg Camargo Ducay of CTU-Main and Lenon Gabrielle Narciso Francisco of CTI-U landed in the 10th spot.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that out of 17,010 (39.27%), only 6,680 passed the exams.

While only De La Salle University- Manila entered the 80 percent passing rate for more than 50 examinees having 90.32 percent passing rate.

