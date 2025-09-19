4 Cebu hospitals get 9 new dental chairs

NEW dental chairs with X-ray units have been distributed to four hospitals in Cebu as part of the Provincial Government’s effort to modernize healthcare facilities across the province.

The recipients were hospitals in Argao, Barili and Minglanilla in the south and Tuburan in the midwest.

Capitol’s health program consultant Nikki Catalan, in an interview on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, said the chairs will replace outdated and broken units.

Catalan said the nine dental chairs form part of the first round of purchases made by Capitol, noting the slow pace of government procurement.

Other medical equipment purchased by the Province included portable suction machines, ECG machines, blood bank refrigerators, digital X-ray machines and portable nebulizers.

These purchases are part of the P650 million budget Gov. Pamela Baricuatro approved this year.

Catalan said the deliveries represent about 10 percent of the Capitol’s ongoing healthcare interventions.

The next round of purchases will include anesthesia machines and defibrillators to address deficiencies identified by the Department of Health’s regulatory and licensing division. / CDF