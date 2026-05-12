4 Cebu lawmakers vote 'no' on VP’s impeachment, citing economic stability

THE Philippine House of Representatives has officially moved to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte, but not everyone is on board. While the majority of the country’s lawmakers voted to send the case to the Senate, four representatives from Cebu stood their ground, warning that the move could hurt the nation’s economy and deepen political divides.

The House voted 257-25 to adopt the Articles of Impeachment, which include allegations of corruption, unexplained wealth, and the misuse of confidential funds. Despite the lopsided total, the dissenting votes from Cebu highlight a growing concern over the timing of this high-stakes political battle.

The Cebu lawmakers who said 'no'

Out of Cebu’s 11 lawmakers, four voted against the impeachment:

Rachel Marguerite “Cutie” del Mar (Cebu City North)

Karen Flores-Garcia (3rd District)

Sun Shimura (4th District)

Girlie Veloso (Malasakit@Bayanihan Party-list)

The remaining members of the Cebu delegation, including Rhea Gullas (1st District), Edsel Galeos (2nd District), Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco (5th District), Daphne Lagon (6th District), Peter Calderon (7th District), Eduardo “Edu” Rama Jr. (Cebu City South), Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon (Mandaue City), and Junard “Ahong” Chan (Lapu-Lapu City) joined the majority in backing the complaint.

Focusing on "bread and butter" issues

The lawmakers who voted "no" shared a similar message: the government should be focusing on the struggles of everyday Filipinos rather than a messy trial. They argued that the country needs stability to handle rising prices and job security.

Representative Girlie Veloso described impeachment as an "extraordinary" move that must be used carefully. She argued that leaders should stay focused on inflation, food security, and public safety. “My vote reflects my belief that the nation is best served by stability, responsible governance, and unity of purpose,” Veloso said.

Listening to the people

For Representatives Del Mar and Shimura, the vote was about representing the people back home. Del Mar noted that opposition to the impeachment remains very strong in her district.

Representative Shimura expressed gratitude to his voters for their support. “To the people of the Fourth District, I thank you for giving me the courage to vote NO,” he said.

Similarly, Representative Garcia said she consulted with local barangay captains and officials before making her choice. She explained that local leaders are worried the trial will distract Congress from solving energy problems and the rising cost of goods. “I do not believe that the unproven allegations in the impeachment resolution rise to the level of offenses that warrant this extraordinary remedy,” Garcia added.

A historic trial ahead

This vote marks a historic and tense moment for the Philippines, as Duterte becomes the first official to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. The case now moves to the Senate, which will transform into an impeachment court in the coming months.

The outcome of the upcoming Senate trial will be massive. If two-thirds of the senators vote to convict, the Vice President will be removed from office and banned from ever holding a public position again. As the nation prepares for this legal battle, the dissenting voices from Cebu serve as a reminder that many are still worried about the impact this political drama will have on the country’s stability.