Four Cebu boxing prospects set for action in Cebu Coliseum show

SOME of Cebu’s rising young boxers will see action in the undercard of Chao Sy Promotions’ “Fist of Fury X - The Eliminator” on May 9, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The event will be headlined by an International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight world title eliminator between Ian Abne and China’s Dianxing Zhu.

Four unbeaten Cebu prospects — Jubert Cahimat, Jony Mar Loreno, Carl Penedo, and Justin Trazo — are all scheduled to fight.

Cahimat will face Mark Sabang in an eight-round match.

Cahimat turned professional last year and hopes to earn his fifth straight win. He recently defeated Ricky Batio-an by unanimous decision.

Sabang enters the fight with a 5-2-1 record and three knockouts. Cahimat is unbeaten at 4-0 with one knockout.

Loreno will battle Kei Mark Akut in a six-round bout.

Loreno, who also turned pro last year, last defeated Dariel Diamante by unanimous decision. He owns a 2-0-1 record with one knockout.

Akut has a 2-4-1 record with two knockouts.

Penedo is also set for a six-round fight against veteran boxer Marlon Alejandro.

Penedo last fought in February, when he knocked out Jovel Siervo in the first round in Dalaguete, Cebu.

He carries a 2-0 record with one knockout. Alejandro has a 6-11-2 mark with one knockout.

Trazo, meanwhile, will face Conrad Jason Aguhar in a four-round contest.

Trazo turned pro this year and won his first fight against Justine Tinambacan by majority decision.

He has a 1-0 record, while Aguhar is still searching for his first win at 0-5.

Also featured in the undercard is China’s Aqoian Li, who will fight Jerson Baclohan. / EKA