4 Cebuana athletes up for Women in Sports Awards

FOUR Cebuana athletes are set to shine at the 3rd Women in Sports Awards on Friday, March 20, 2026, at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

Elreen Ann Ando, a two-time Olympic weightlifter, Cherry Ann “Sisi” Rondina, a Southeast Asian Games beach volleyball gold medalist, Shagne Paula Yaoyao, an Asian mountain bike champion, and Janah Lavador, a vovinam standout, are among the 31 major awardees.

Ando, recently named Athlete of the Year at the 40th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards, won gold in the 2025 SEA Games and a bronze at the IWF World Championships.

Rondina, from Compostela, Cebu, also grabbed SEA Games gold in women’s beach volleyball with partner and fellow awardee Bernadeth Pons.

Yaoyao excels in both mountain biking and road cycling and recently topped the 2026 Philippine National Championships—Women’s Elite Cross-Country in Danao City.

Lavador won gold at the 2025 Thailand Kickboxing World Cup and had three bronze medals in the 2024 Asian Vovinam Championships.

The Philippine women’s football team, also called the Filipinas, will be honored as Athletes of the Year for 2025. Swimmer Angel Mae Otom will be recognized as Para Athlete of the Year, while track star Brenda Ramos Zinampan will get the Masters award.

The awards celebrate Filipina athletes as role models and recognize women who help lead and grow sports in the country.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo said the program, which will hand out 83 awards, aims to support inclusive sports and gender equality.

"We must give special attention to women athletes, Para athletes, their coaches, and everyone who helps promote women in sports," said the bowling legend.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos has been invited to present major awards and receive the “Ina ng Atletang Pinoy” honor. Other guests include Senators Vicente Sotto III, Bong Go, and Risa Hontiveros, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino, and PSC chairman Patrick Gregorio.

The awards ceremony is organized by the PSC with the Philippine Commission on Women. / LBG with PNA