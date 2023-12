FOUR persons were confirmed dead in a fire that broke out in Purok Judas Belt, Barangay Babag 2, Cebu City at around 1:40 p.m. on Monday, December 11, 2023.

A total of 10 houses, which were reportedly used as firecracker storage, were struck by the fire.

According to Staff Niecel Pescante of Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 3, the victims died after being trapped as the fire progressed. (DVG, TPT)