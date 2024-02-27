4 dead in Tinago, Cebu City fire

A COUPLE and two of their children died in a fire that hit Sitio Sta. Lucia, Barangay Tinago, Cebu City around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Two other people — also children of the couple — were rushed to a hospital for treatment as they sustained burns in the different parts of their bodies.

The fatalities were identified as Rosita and Paulito Otadoy, and their children Jeffrey and Joseph, who were both minors.

Authorities said the fire started from the house of the Otadoy family around 1:46 a.m. Tuesday, February 27, 2024, and it spread to 15 other houses.

Of the 16 houses affected, 13 were destroyed, while three were damaged.

The Cebu City Fire Office pegged the damage to properties at P7.05 million. (AYB)