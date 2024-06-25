4 deaths due to leptospirosis recorded in Central Visayas

FOUR people in Central Visayas died due to leptospirosis, said the Department of Health (DOH) Central Visayas Center for Health Development on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The deaths were recorded out of the cases logged from January 1 to June 15, 2024.

Of the death toll, two were reported in Cebu City, one in Mandaue City, and one in Daanbantayan.

Bohol, meanwhile, topped the list of cases, with 19, followed by Cebu Province with 9, Cebu City – 7, Negros Oriental – 5, Lapu-Lapu City – 1, and one in Mandaue.

Dr. Eugenia Mercedes Cañal, regional epidemiologist at the DOH 7, could not provide though data from last year.

She said leptospirosis is not just a disease most often contracted during rainy season, as any person with an open wound exposed to soil or water contaminated by the urine of animals may get the disease. (CDF)