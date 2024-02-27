4 die, 8 hurt in Baragay Tinago fire

FOUR persons were killed and eight others were wounded in a fire that struck Sitio Sta. Lucia, Barangay Tinago, Cebu City at 1:43 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

The fire destroyed 13 houses and partially burned three, leaving 30 families or 90 individuals homeless.

Firemen estimated the damage at P7,050,000.

Those killed were Parulito Otadoy, 60, his 54-year-old wife Rosita, 54, and their children Joseph, 14, and Jeffrey, 12.

While those who sustained burns and cuts were Sean Roby Ruelan, 21; Rose Ann Otadoy, 33; Jemar Otadoy, 36; Emarie Otadoy, 36; Keira Marie Otadoy, Neil John Otadoy, Christopher Otadoy, and Dylan Otadoy.

The wounded individuals were brought to the Cebu City Medical Center for treatment.

At least 57 firetrucks in Metro Cebu responded to the fire, which was declared under first alarm at 1:46 a.m., under control at 4:48 a.m. and fire out at 5:09 a.m.

The Otadoy couple's eldest child, Mary Jane Mendiola, claimed that no words can describe how devastated she is at the loss of her parents and two siblings.

Mendiola stated that after hearing from her in-laws that their home was on fire, she quickly awoke from sleep and went to their residence.

She did not, however, go near their home due of the fire's intensity.

Monaliza, Mary Jane's younger sister, claimed that she quickly took her three kids—the youngest of whom was a nursing infant—and went downstairs.

"Paspas kaayo ang kayo gud, nagbitbit pako’s akong one year old. Pagka kita nako nga nagpadung na ang kayo nidiretso nakog naog igo nalang ko ni syagit nga naay sunog, naa man sila sa 3rd floor sa balay," Monaliza said.

(The fire spread swiftly while I was holding my one-year-old child. When I saw the fire approaching, I went down and yelled that there was a fire; they were on the third floor).

The Otadoy couple's two married children resided at their parents' home along with their younger siblings, including Jeffrey, who was scheduled to attend Tejero Elementary School that day.

According to Cebu City fire investigator Fire Officer 3 Fulbert Navarro, the fire started on the second floor of the Otadoy's house, which was made of light-materials, before it spread to nearby homes.

Firefighters thought the victims may have attempted to exit the house, but the heavy smoke had suffocated them and caused them to pass out.

"Probably ang nahitabo ani niya kusog naman ang kalayo gyud gikan man kuno sa 2nd floor nagsugod wala nani sila nakadagan, pagka hugno nangahulog na sila," Navarro said.

(It is likely that the fire on the second floor caused their house to collapse, preventing them from fleeing and causing them to fall).

Senior Fire Officer 3 Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Cebu City, said one of the problems that they encountered during the event was that the fire trucks were unable to penetrate the area due to the narrow alley.

According to Villanueva, they had to connect fire hoses with one another in order to get to the fire scene.

Villanueva stated that electrical misuse might have caused the fire. (AYB, TPT)