4 drug ops in CV yield P24.8M worth of illegal drugs

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) seized about P24.8 Million worth of illegal drugs in anti-illegal drug operations across the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, and Bohol Province on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

These separate operations resulted in the arrest of five drug personalities.

Mandaue operation

A woman was caught with 3.5 kilograms of shabu worth P20 million during a buy-bust on M.L. Quezon St. in Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City, early Saturday morning.

The police identified the suspect as Marichu Oyon-oyon alias “Chu,” a resident of Barangay Cabancalan and one of the highly targeted individuals of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The police suspect that the drugs seized from Oyon-oyon had been intended for distribution and use during the upcoming Sinulog celebration.

In a press conference on Saturday, Lt. Col. Franco Rudolf Oriol, Mandaue City Police Office deputy director for administration and spokesperson, said the operation was initiated based on information provided by previously arrested drug suspects who implicated Oyon-oyon as their supplier.

He said the Cebu City police first apprehended Oyon-oyon for peddling drugs in 2020, but she was released after six months due to a plea bargain agreement with the court. However, she did not stop her illegal activities.

Oriol said Oyon-oyon had been under surveillance for roughly two months before her arrest Saturday at 1:02 a.m.

He said they initially planned to buy around P1,000 worth of shabu to entrap her, but were surprised to eventually confiscate 3.5 kilos of shabu from her possession.

The drugs were found in a total of 27 packages, either wrapped in Chinese tea bags or placed in white containers inside a backpack, along with Oyon-oyon’s phone.

Oriol said the suspect was likely planning another transaction, but she was caught.

Drug network

Oriol said Oyon-oyon could be a part of a large drug network in Cebu.

“She was not alone during our transaction. But it was only her who stepped out of the car and transacted with us,” said Oriol.

He added that the suspect can dispose of around two to three kilos of drugs per month, operating in the cities of Mandaue, Cebu and Talisay, and the municipality of Minglanilla.

More drug busts

Oriol said Oyon-oyon was in the custody of the MCPO Station 4 in Casuntingan. He said they would also examine her phone to check

her transactions.

Oriol said Oyon-oyon will face charges for violating of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Other operations

Meanwhile, three separate anti-illegal drug operations in Cebu City, Talisay City, and Bohol on Saturday, yielded P4.8 million worth of

illegal drugs.

After more than a month of case buildup and surveillance against four high-value individuals, the police were able to figure out that the confiscated illegal drug supplies had been scheduled for distribution in Bohol and Cebu.

With the information, the PRO 7 has collaborated with PDEA 7 and the Guadalupe Police Station in Cebu City to conduct a buy-bust operation in Tipolo Ville, Barangay Guadalupe.

This led to the arrest of a certain “Opaw.” The police did not disclose his real name.

The police seized from him 250 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P1.7 million and other drug paraphernalia.

On the same day, the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cebu Police Provincial Office with the Talisay City police station also apprehended a certain “Junior” in San Roque, Talisay City.

Recovered from Junior were 200 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1.36 million.

Meanwhile, in Bohol, the personnel of Dauis Municipal police station arrested two drug personalities in Purok 5, Barangay Catarman, Dauis. The two suspects yielded 260 grams of suspected shabu worth P1.8 million.

The two arrested individuals were identified after pushers previously caught in anti-illegal drug operations identified them as their illegal drug suppliers. As a result, they were immediately placed under surveillance. They will be charged for violating RA 9165. / HIC, AYB / WBS