4 employees test positive for drugs

FOLLOWING two random drug tests conducted in September, four employees of the Lapu-Lapu City Government tested positive for illegal drug use.

Garry Lao, executive director of the City’s Office for Substance Abuse Prevention confirmed that of the four employees, one is a regular working under the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO), while the others are assigned at the City District Hospital. Lao revealed that the regular CTO employee who tested positive was among 85 employees screened on Sept. 5, 2025, while the three hospital staff were part of the first batch of 156 individuals tested on Sept. 16 during a general assembly at the City District Hospital.

While the CTO personnel has been identified as a regular employee, Lao said the employment status of the other individuals is still being determined.

All four individuals are male and will undergo confirmatory testing.

A closed-door meeting will be held with the concerned employees later this month to inform them of the necessary actions to be taken.

City Administrator Danilo Almendras, in a separate interview, said the CTO regular employee who tested positive will undergo confirmatory testing with results expected in about three to four weeks.

He said regular employees go through due process, unlike job order personnel.

Almendras added that based on the Supreme Court’s ruling, if the results come back positive, the regular employee will be given the option to undergo community-based rehabilitation with work suspension. / DPC