4 family members buried in Cebu City landslide

FOUR members of a family, including two children aged five and six, were buried in a landslide in Sitio Kandsrong Riverside, Barangay Pulangbato, Cebu City, on Friday, October 9, 2026.

The victims, aged 60, 38, six and five, were being extracted by rescuers as of Friday afternoon, Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, who chairs the City Council’s committee on disaster management, said.

Rescue operations were hampered by continuous rain and unstable ground, which continued to shift and made it difficult for responders to retrieve the victims, according to Tumulak. (CAV)