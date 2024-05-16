4 foreigners hurt in road accident while traveling to Mactan airport

FOUR foreign nationals were injured after their car collided with a mini dump truck while they were traveling to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

The incident took place along the national highway in Sitio Lomboy, Barangay Camboang, Dumanjug town, southwest Cebu, around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Those injured were Mohamad Muhanan, 28, and Mahammad Khin, 27, of Syria, Patrick Dsouza, 27, of India, and Liza Bladavice, 23, from Doha, Qatar.

They were only slightly hurt.

The foreign guests were headed to the airport to catch their flight after participating in a canyoneering adventure when the incident happened.

According to Captain Jan Ace Elcid Layug of the Dumanjug Police Station, Luther Mahinay, the driver of the car from Badian town, was traveling quickly when he went outside his assigned lane and collided with the approaching Isuzu mini dump truck driven by Elvin Pepito of San Isidro, Leyte.

Truck helpers Efren Aranas, 28, of Kang-actol Dumanjug, and Jonathan Pepito, 38, of San Isidro, Leyte, suffered injuries when the Isuzu mini dump truck carrying acetylene tanks fell on its side.

The dump truck fell after Elvin allegedly turned its steering wheel to avoid hitting the automobile.

The truck helpers were taken to the Barili District Hospital for medical attention.

Both sides, though, decided to resolve the matter amicably. (DVG, GPL, TPT)