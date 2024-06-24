4 hurt in Dalaguete road accident

FOUR persons were hurt after being hit by a vehicle that overtook a motorcycle along the national highway in Barangay Tapon, Dalaguete, Cebu, at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

According to the investigation conducted at the Dalaguete Police Station, the victims were walking on the side of the road when the L-300 van driven by Joel Soriano, 31, of Arellano Boulevard, Barangay San Roque, Cebu City, overtook a motorcycle, hitting them as a result.

Soriano was returning home from a family outing at a beach in Alcoy town while the victims were coming from the church where they had attended mass when the incident occurred.

The victims were rushed to the Argao District Hospital in Barangay Bogo.

Soriano, on the other hand, was brought to the Dalaguete police station, where he is currently awaiting the filing of charges if a settlement is not reached amicably between him and the relatives of the victims. (DVG, TPT)