4 illegal fishers nabbed in Daanbantayan

OVER P900,000 worth of fishing equipment and fish catch was seized from four individuals allegedly engaged in illegal fishing in the municipal waters of Daanbantayan, Cebu, on Oct. 3, 2026.

The seizure was made during a seaborne operation by the Regional Maritime Unit 7, Bantay Dagat Daanbantayan and the Daanbantayan Municipal Police Station in Barangay Paypay, according to a post by the Daanbantayan Public Information page on Monday, Oct. 5.

The Northern Cebu Maritime Law Enforcement Team, headed by Capt. Ruel Deocampo, reported that the four individuals were allegedly using “palukso,” described as modified drift trawling, an active fishing method.

Fishing gear, catch confiscated

Authorities estimated the value of the confiscated fishing equipment and catch at P938,400.

Among the items seized were one fishing vessel engine, 10 generators, 140 light bulbs reportedly used to attract fish, one set of fishing net, four fishing sinkers and one fish finder.

Authorities also recovered about 180 kilograms of round haul seine catch, locally known as “bolinao.”

Active gear prohibited

The operation was conducted as part of maritime law enforcement efforts in the municipal waters of Daanbantayan.

Section 95 of Republic Act 10654, which amends the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998, prohibits fishing in municipal waters, bays and other fishery management areas using active fishing gear, subject to exceptions provided under the law and its implementing rules. Active fishing gear includes devices that pursue target species by towing, pushing, surrounding, covering, dredging or scaring them.

The four individuals, along with the confiscated equipment and catch, were brought before the proper authorities. / CDF