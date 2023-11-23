4 kids perish in Tisa fire

The fire also injured three other persons.

They are Gelou Cabornay, 31, his wife Pristine, 30, and their 6-year-old son and Amari Zane’s elder brother Zachary.

The fire broke out at around 5:51 a.m. on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

It was placed under first alarm at 5:55 a.m. and declared fire out 20 minutes later, according to an incident report from the Cebu City Fire Station.

The deceased's uncle, Elmer Cabornay, claimed in a SunStar Cebu interview that he awoke to the sound of a liquefied petroleum gas explosion and then saw the fire.

Their living room was already on fire when he left.

He pulled his older brother Gelou and Pristine out of the house after noticing that their hair was on fire.

Amari Zane was left behind.

The pair suffered burns to their bodies, faces, and hair.

Elmer stated that the intense heat prevented him from saving his other three nephews who were on the second level, even though he wanted to go back.

"Nakita nako silang tulo sa bintana naghilak nangayo’g panabang! Nisinggit intawon sila. Kita ko bisan aso kaayo, luoy kaayo," dugang ni Elmer.

(I could see all three of them crying from the window and asking for help! I could still see them even if it was incredibly smokey; they were pitiful).

Elmer and his relatives and neighbors cried watching the house burn with the children.

He revealed that the children were trapped because of the window grill.

He added that they also struggled to save the victims because of the cramped space and the fact that they had just woken up.

During the incident, Christine, the mother of the Bayaton kids, was outside selling food while her husband was at work and their children were asleep.

“Dili naku kaya, kalit Nay oy! kalit kaayo! Sila gyud tulo sus Ginoo ko," Christine screamed and then passed out.

(I can't take it any longer, Mom, it's so sudden! There are three of them, oh my God).

Her 30-year-old husband, Melson, broke down in tears and fell to the ground when he arrived and learned that his children had passed away,

A total of 30 fire trucks helped extinguish the fire.

The fire's damage was estimated to be P525,000. (GPL,TPT)