4 killed in Transcentral Highway collision

FOUR people died in a crash along the Transcentral Highway in Sitio Maaslom, Barangay Busay at 3:06 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2026, after a wing van reportedly lost its brakes and struck a motorcycle.

Killed on the spot were the motorcycle driver Jose Gacayan, 26, of Barangay Malubog, Cebu City, and his passengers, Ereneya Lopez, 60, and Felex Vasquez, 50, both of Sitio Tugob, Barangay Babag 2.

Authorities are still identifying the van's crew members and the driver, who was trapped inside the vehicle after it crashed into the mountainside.

A Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) investigation showed the wing van (NFS-5991) was heading downhill while the motorcycle traveled uphill. The van lost its brakes, went out of control and collided with Gacayan's motorcycle. The impact dragged the motorcycle several meters before hitting the side of the road.

Lt. Col. Franco Rodulf Oriol, Cebu City Police Office deputy director for administration and spokesperson, said City Government’s medical personnel responded and rushed the victims to hospitals.

The van driver was brought to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, where he was declared dead on arrival. A crew member was taken to the Cebu City Medical Center for treatment.

The TEU continues to investigate the crash. / AYB