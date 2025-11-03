4 Lapu-Lapu barangays declared drug-cleared

AFTER undergoing evaluation by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC), four barangays in Lapu-Lapu City have been declared drug-cleared by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7).

The deliberation held on Oct. 30, 2025, was led by PDEA 7 Director and ROCBDC chairman Joel Plaza, who announced the approval of the barangays’ applications after they met all standards set by the Dangerous Drugs Board and PDEA 7.

The barangays declared drug-cleared are Agus, Pajo, Pajac and Babag, all located on the mainland. City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention officer-in-charge Garry Lao told SunStar Cebu in a phone interview on Monday, Nov. 3, that the development will give residents a greater sense of security and confidence in local peace and order.

Lao said barangay officials will continue monitoring even after the drug-cleared declaration. He stressed that the process does not end with the announcement, as retention assessments will determine whether a barangay will remain on the drug-cleared list.

Newly declared drug-cleared barangays in Cebu also include Bolinawan and Poblacion 2 in Carcar City, Poblacion 7 in Tuburan, and Alang-Alang in Mandaue City.

According to PDEA 7, a drug-cleared barangay is one that has shown the absence of drug supply, users and pushers, while maintaining active anti-drug councils, community rehabilitation programs and continuous preventive education initiatives.

Lao said barangay captains who participated in the evaluation presented their accomplishments and detailed the measures implemented to sustain anti-illegal drug efforts under the Barangay Drug Clearing Program, pursuant to Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation 4, Series of 2021.

The barangays passed all required parameters and validation questions were conducted as part of the process. / DPC