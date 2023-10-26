4 Mandaue cops face probe for allegedly stealing, breaking into a home without a warrant

THE Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) is currently investigating the four police officers from Casuntingan Police Station who were accused of breaking into the couple’s house, stealing some of their belongings and arresting their target without a warrant during a buy-bust in Barangay Lamac, Consolacion town, northern Cebu last Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, the deputy city director for administration and spokesperson for the MCPO, they have already spoken with the live-in partner of the drug suspect and explained the buy-bust procedure to her.

Oriol stated that the woman was concerned since she was unable to see her spouse right away following the buy-bust, but they explained to her that this is normal because the suspect needed to go with them at the start of investigation for questioning.

“The victim's live-in partner came to us this morning (Tuesday) and we explained the buy-bust process to her, and she understood. We reassured her that her partner is safe and in good health, so she need not be concerned. After the interrogation, they met each other,” Oriol said in Cebuano.

Oriol claimed that the four police officers have already been identified and are now being grilled by the MCPO to see whether or not they carried out the buy-bust operation in accordance with the police protocol.

Oriol stated that Police Regional Office Region (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin and MCPO City Director Police Colonel Maribel Getigan issued an order to summon the Casuntingan Police Station chief and his four subordinates to get their statements regarding the incident.

Oriol said once the involved police officials will be proven guilty, the MCPO will file a case against them.

The woman claimed in an interview with a local radio station that the four armed men entered their home in Barangay Lamac while they were sleeping, identified themselves as Casuntingan Police Station officers, and then took her lover with them.

She said that the men wore civilian clothes and did not have an arrest warrant.

She claimed that aside from taking their possessions, the officials also arrested their neighbor who left the house to buy food.

The accused police officers are currently still employed, but if found guilty, Oriol stated that they may be placed on suspension until being fired from their service.