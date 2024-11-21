4 nabbed, ‘drug den maintainer’ escaped in Talisay raid

FOUR persons were arrested, while one escaped during a drug den raid carried by the Talisay City Police Station and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) in Barangay Tangke, Talisay City around 11:40 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Those arrested were alleged drug den visitors Mark Anthony Adams Kuizon, 59; Ronie Adlawan, 56, a tricycle driver from Barangay Pakigne, Minglanilla; Raymond Pague, 33, a truck driver from Guindarohan, Minglanilla, and Richard Noval, 49, a habal-habal driver from Cantaw-an, City of Naga.

The target of the operation and alleged drug den operator, Joselito Paculaba, managed to evade arrest.

Seized during the operation were five packs of substance believed to be shabu weighing 11 grams, with an estimated market value of P74,800 and with drug paraphernalia.

The suspects will be facing charges for violating Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, and 26, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB)