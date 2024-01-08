4 nabbed in buy-bust in Oslob town

FOUR persons were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 2 a.m. on Monday, January 8, 2024, in Purok Acacia, Barangay Poblacion, Oslob town, southern Cebu.

Those arrested were suspected drug peddler John Gie Mar Cañete, 32, the target of the operation who hails from Ginatilan town, his cohort and townsmate Remark Gumilao, 23, and customers Raden Guanzon, 31, and Juffel Bilonoac, 26, both from Samboan town.

The anti-illegal operation was carried out by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Oslob Police Station under Captain Ian Macatangay, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7).

The Oslob police conducted the buy-bust after verifying reports about Cañete’s illegal drug activity.

The police recovered a pack of illegal substances from each of the accused and P500 in buy-bust money.

Cañete said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that he got his drug supply from Barangay Pasil, Cebu City. (DVG, TPT)