4 nabbed in drug den raid in Lapu-Lapu City

Four persons were arrested and illegal drugs worth more than P80,000 were confiscated when the operatives of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Lapu-Lapu City, Philippine National Police Regional Intelligence Unit 7 and Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 3 raided a drug den in the city’s Zone Lato, Barangay Kalawisan.

Those arrested were alleged drug den operator Macvie Cabalhug, 34, and his cohort Montano Alarde, 35. Also taken into custody were suspected drug den patrons James Kingsley Apcala, 34, and Anthony Toring, 31.

Seized during the operation were 12 packs of crystalline substance believed to be shabu weighing 12 grams and costing P81,600.

According to PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara, that after learning about Cabalhug's illicit activity, they spent three weeks building a case against Cabalhug before the raid.

It was discovered that the suspect was able to dispose of 10–15 grams of illicit drugs each week.

The suspects will be facing charges for breaking Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)