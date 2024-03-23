4 nabbed in drug den raids in Cebu, Bohol

FOUR persons were taken into custody during separate drug den raids in Cebu and Bohol on Friday, March 22, 2024.

In Cebu at around 11:05 a.m., the police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) raided a drug den in Purok Narra, Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City, which resulted in the arrest of high-value target Ma. Analiza Tanya Alcantara, 40.

Seized from her were two packets of suspected shabu weighing 50 grams with an average market value of P340,000, buy-bust money and an improvised tooter.

Alcantara was reportedly arrested in 2022 for a similar offense but was released as part of a plea bargain deal.

At around 5:20 p.m. in Bohol, the joint operatives of PDEA Bohol Provincial Office, the Naval Forces Central, and the Tagbilaran City Police Station raided a drug den in Purok 5, Barangay Dampas, Tagbilaran City.

The operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the confiscation of seven packs of suspected shabu totaling seven grams and valued at around P47,600, along with buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

Those arrested were Nelson Jumarito, 41, a janitor and target of the operation, and drug den visitors Andre Joseph Cubeta, 40, a computer programmer, and Mark Lester Comiso, 29, a promodiser.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA 7's information officer, stated that it took them a month to carry out the anti-illegal drug operation in Lapu-Lapu City because they needed to verify the information they received that Analiza could dispose 25 to 50 grams of illegal substances every week.

Alcantara disclosed that the Bohol raid occurred following a week-long case buildup against Jumarito.

She said the janitor is a caretaker of a house that he converted into a drug den.

It was learned that Jumarito could get rid of 10 to 15 grams of illegal substance every week. (AYB, TPT)