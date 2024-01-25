4 nabbed in Labangon drug den raid

FOUR persons were arrested in a drug den raid in Sitio Upper Cogon, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, past 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

The suspects were identified as Romeo Manapat, 70, alleged drug den maintainer, and his brother Ronie, 55, who were caught sniffing illegal substance during the anti-illegal drug operation conducted by the operatives of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (PDEA 7) Regional Special Enforcement Unit and Labangon Police Station 10.

Also arrested were tricycle driver Jason Dayap, 27, and Ronelo Muñasque, 20.

Seized during the operation were two packs of alleged shabu weighing 12 grams with a standard drug price of P81,600, buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

According to Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA 7, they monitored the movements of Romeo prior to the operation after receiving reports that he can dispose of 20 grams of illegal substance every week. (With TPT)