4 nabbed in Lapu-Lapu drug den raid

A DRUG den in Purok Lemonsito, Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City was dismantled by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency–Lapu-Lapu City Team during a buy-bust around 5:30 p.m. Monday, January 5, 2026, resulting in the arrest of four individuals.

Those arrested were identified by PDEA 7 Director Joel Plaza as alias “Rimon,” 29, the target of the operation and the drug den maintainer, and his cohort alias “Mykent,” 38, a taxi driver. Both are residents of the area.

Also arrested were two individuals who were caught inside the drug den allegedly using shabu, identified as alias “Joselito,” 34, and alias “Jose,” 27, both linemen and residents of Barangay Gun-ob.

PDEA 7 seized nine sachets of shabu weighing a total of six grams, with an estimated average market value of P40,800, along with buy-bust money and other evidence.

The confiscated evidence is now in the custody of the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for chemical analysis, while the suspects were detained at the PDEA 7 custodial facility in Barangay Lahug.

PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara said the agency conducted case buildup on the drug den for one week after receiving information from a confidential informant.

It was reported that Rimon was able to sell 10 to 15 grams of shabu per week sourced from his supplier, while Mykent had previously been arrested in another illegal drug case and is currently out on probation. (AYB)