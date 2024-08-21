4 nabbed in separate drug busts in Cebu City

TWO separate anti-illegal drug operations by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) have resulted in the arrest of four drug personalities, including a regional target-listed individual, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

At 5:45 p.m., the PDEA 7 Regional Special Enforcement Team, in collaboration with the Police Regional Office’s (PRO 7) Intelligence Unit, carried out a buy-bust operation in Sitio Sto. Niño, Barangay Quiot, Cebu City, which led to the arrest of their target, Christopher Cansancio alias Okoy, 40, who is listed in the regional target list.

During the operation, two packets of alleged shabu weighing 10 grams with an estimated market value of P68,000 were seized along with the buy-bust money.

Earlier that day, at 3:20 p.m., the PDEA 7 Regional Special Enforcement Team, in coordination with Mambaling Police Station 11, launched an anti-illegal drug operation in Sitio Isla Alegre, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City.

The operation resulted in the dismantling of a drug den and the arrest of alleged drug den maintainer Jobal Rodilias alias Sadam, 43, along with two visitors, Rogen Teleron, 31, and Jose Ocañada Lariosa Jr., 29, a construction worker.

The authorities confiscated five packets of suspected shabu weighing 12 grams with an estimated market value of P81,600, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Leia Alcantara, the information officer of PDEA 7, said the drug personality in Quiot had been under a six-month case buildup, during which they learned that he could sell around 100 grams of shabu per week.

Meanwhile, the drug den in Basak San Nicolas had been under surveillance for a month.

The information leading to the operation came from a trusted source.

The suspects will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB)