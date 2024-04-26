4 new stores to rise

METRO Retail Stores Group Inc. (MRSGI) recently held groundbreaking events for four new supermarket stores it will build in Cebu and Leyte, marking the beginning of increased accessibility and convenience for these communities.

At each ceremony, Benedicto C.T. Miranda, vice president of Store Network Development of MRSGI, highlighted the importance of community partnership and the company’s commitment to providing quality goods and services to residents.

In Cebu, a Metro Supermarket branch will rise in Barangay Tayud, Consolacion, and new branches of Metro Value Mart will be built in Barangays Poblacion and Tangke in Talisay City. Outside Cebu, MRSGI will construct a Metro Supermarket branch in Barangay Marvel, Isabel, Leyte.

MRSGI currently operates a network of 64 stores throughout the Philippines, with 42 branches located in the Visayas, offering various formats including Metro Supermarket, Metro Department Store, Super Metro Hypermarket, and Metro Value Mart.

As part of its strategic growth plan, MRSGI is also actively seeking opportunities to expand its presence in Luzon, to provide quality products and services and to serve more communities across the country. / PR