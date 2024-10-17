4 ‘notary fixers’ near Cebu City Hall nabbed

FOUR persons who allegedly offered notarial services to passersby near the Cebu City Hall building on D. Jakosalem Street were arrested around 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

They were nabbed during the surveillance activity carried out by the Waterfront Police Station 3 personnel after being caught signing notarial documents even though they were not lawyers.

Taken from them were office equipment that included a notary stamp bearing the name of a lawyer.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, the information officer and current deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the arrested individuals are not lawyers nor notaries public, but they notarized public documents.

"Ang mga nadakpan diha karon is dili mana sila mga notary public but from what I obtained from the Office of the Notarial Commission there are notaries public that will be investigated because of the findings sa karon nga gipahigayon nga raid diha," Macatangay said.

(The people who were arrested are not notaries public, but I learned from the Office of the Notarial Commission that there are notaries public who will be investigated as a result of the recent raid).

"Kana no from what I’ve gathered kana sila nadakpan gyud na sila nga ni falsify o ni kopya ni imitate sa maong mga pirma sa mga abogado nga nakuhaan og impormasyon nga naa dinha nga gitugot nga gamiton ang ilang ngalan ug mga kahimanan as notary public," Macatangay stated.

(From what I've gathered, they were caught falsifying or imitating the signatures of lawyers who allowed them to use their names and notary public instruments).

Macatangay, who is also a lawyer, explained that for notarization to be valid, the lawyer must be present and must sign the document personally, not allowing others to do so.

The Waterfront police launched the operation in coordination with the Cebu City Notarial Commission and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) after verifying reports about illegal activities taking place in the area.

The police, together with the IBP, will also investigate claims that some lawyers were unaware that their names were being used, while others had their names used even after they had passed away.

The accused will now be facing charges for falsification of public documents, and the lawyers involved might be barred from practicing law. (AYB, TPT)