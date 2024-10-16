4 persons arrested for illegal swertres, not kidnapped

FOUR individuals who were initially reported to have been abducted by armed individuals on Tuesday afternoon, were actually arrested for illegal gambling in separate police operations in Cebu City.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG 7) launched "Oplan Bolilyo" following a complaint from a legitimate Small Town Lottery (STL) operator on Tuesday afternoon, October 15, 2024.

Residents alerted the Mambaling Police Station to the incident, reporting that individuals not in uniform had abducted three women and a man into a car.

The incident caused an alarm among the residents who reported to the Mambaling Police Station that men in civilian clothes had forced three women and a man into a car.

The first operation occurred on Cabreros Street, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, resulting in the arrest of alias Lody, 39. Seized from her were gambling paraphernalia such as illegal swertres tally bet stubs, carbon paper, a ballpen, and bet money.

The next raid took place at an STL booth in Sitio Bamboo Groove, Barangay Basak San Nicolas.

Those arrested were alias Joy, 41, a resident of the said place; alias Jay-Jay, 26, of Cabreros Street; and alias Chocomae, 27, from Kalapugan, Barangay Mambaling.

Jay-Jay made it clear that they had been caught for playing an unlawful game of swertres rather than being kidnapped.

He claimed they were unaware that their operation was illegal because their financier told them that they had a permit from the PCSO.

Charges of illegal gambling have already been filed against the suspects on Tuesday, October 16. (AYB)