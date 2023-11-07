4 persons charged for harassing Dumanjug residents on eve of election

THE four armed men who were seen on a cellphone camera harassing residents in Barangay Tapon, Dumanjug town, southwest Cebu on the eve of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, have been charged with grave threat and attempted homicide.

According to Police Colonel Percival Zorilla, the chief of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), that a newly-elected barangay official, whose name is withheld by the police pending an investigation, and Godofredo Mansanadez, who was killed in an encounter with the police in Barangay Kolabtingan, Dumanjug around 2:30 p.m. last Sunday, November 5, 2023, were among those charged.

Mansanadez was a native of Barangay Apo, Argao town.

He was reportedly seen in the video wearing a black t-shirt and carrying a gun.

Zorilla said that he instructed the Dumanjug police to focus their investigation on Mansanadez to establish whether he was a hired gunman, or a goon employed by some politicians after being implicated in the shooting incident in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City on the eve of All Saints’ Day, and the murder of 24-year-old Climark Blanco, a resident of Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City, in Barangay Pawa, Dumanjug last October 29.

A .45 pistol and a hand grenade were recovered from Mansanadez.

"Mao na ang atung gipa-imbestigaran og lawom, mokuha patag (We want to investigate more and get) more information about this person," Zorilla said.

Mansanadez was also connected to the October 2013 shooting death of Gomersindo Sabanal, a 49-year-old Sibonga town councilor who was a candidate for reelection.

He was also implicated in several shooting incidents in Sibonga town between 2012 and 2013, but he got away with it because the victims' families were afraid to press charges.

In Barangay Apo, Argao town, on December 24, 2013, Mansanadez sustained injuries during a gunfight, but he recovered after receiving treatment in the hospital. (AYB, TPT)