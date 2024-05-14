4 persons, including 2 roaming cops, hospitalized after SRP motorcycle accident

TWO policemen who were on foot patrol and a 52-year-old widow were injured after being hit by a motorcycle in front of KKD near Malacañang sa Sugbo in South Road Properties (SRP), Cebu City, at 9:35 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Those hurt were were patrolmen Michael Joseph Yabot, 28, and Bryan Generale, 28, from barangays Pasil and Quiot, Cebu City, respectively.

Police investigation revealed that the driver of the Yamaha Mio, Glenn Nacua Morales, 28, from Purok Bayabas, Barangay Lipata, Minglanilla town, suddenly passed out, hitting Erinita Cruz, a massage therapist from Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, as well as the two police officers, as a result.

The victims, including the motorcycle driver, were brought to the Cebu City Medical Center after sustaining injuries. (AYB, TPT)