4 persons, including 2 roaming cops, hospitalized after SRP motorcycle accident

TWO policemen who were on foot patrol and a 52-year-old widow were injured after being hit by a motorcycle in front of KKD near Malacañang sa Sugbo in South Road Properties (SRP), Cebu City, at around 9:35 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Those hurt were were patrolmen Michael Joseph Yabot, 28, and Bryan Generale, 28, from barangays Pasil and Quiot, Cebu City, respectively.

Police investigation revealed that the driver of Yamaha Mio, Glenn Nacua Morales, 28, from Purok Bayabas, Barangay Lipata, Minglanilla town, suddenly passed out, hitting Erinita Cruz, a massage therapist from Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, as well as the two police officers, as a result.

The victims, including the motorcycle driver, were brought to the Cebu City Medical Center after sustaining injuries.

According to Police Major Jonathan Dela Cerna, the chief of the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office, the motorcycle’s driver was intoxicated.

"According to our investigator on the case that this driver was under the influence of liquor; maybe he passed out because of tiredness," Dela Cerna stated in Cebuano.

One of the two policemen may undergo surgery due to leg fracture.

Morales is now being held at the TEU, waiting for the filing of charges against him.

Dela Cerna stated that they will suggest to the Land Transportation Office to have the suspect's driver's license revoked

The head of TEU urged drivers not to drink and drive in order to prevent traffic accidents, which are mostly caused by drunk driving. (AYB, TPT)