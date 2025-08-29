4 Pinoy pugs see action in Thailand

FORMER ALA Boy Elmo Traya and three other Filipino boxers are seeing action in Thailand today, Friday, Aug. 30, 2025.

Traya locks horns with last-minute replacement Chaiwat Mueanphong for the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) super-welterweight crown in the co-main feature of the “Battle of Bangkok” card presented by Highland Boxing Promotions, FCC Thailand, and Naris Singwangcha at the World Siam Stadium in Bangkok.

Traya enters the bout riding a three-fight winning streak. After a unanimous decision defeat to Abdul Azizi Ssebulime in 2023, the 30-year-old Traya bounced back with victories over Wei Wei Liu, Vachayan Khamon, and Sitthidet Banti.

On the other hand, Mueanphong is also in good form with back-to-back wins against Iranian newcomer Amir Vahhabniamalakshah and fellow Thai Udomsap Udomrit.

The 38-year-old Mueanphong has previously fought regional champions Kazuto Takesako and Tyson Koki.

Traya holds a record of 15-5 with 10 knockouts, while Mueanphong carries a 12-7-1 win-loss-draw slate with nine knockouts.

Also featured on the main card is Rocky Bactol (0-1), who trades leathers with British boxer Michael Roos (2-1, 1 KO) in a six-rounder.

Two undefeated Filipino prospects will likewise see action in the preliminaries: Leonard Pores III (7-0, 6 KOs) and Lemuel De Barbo (4-0, 4 KOs).

Pores goes up against Thai fighter Suriya Kraimanee (5-5-2, 3 KOs), while De Barbo slugs it out with Wichai Khamson (0-2-1), also of Thailand. Both fights are scheduled for six rounds. / EKA