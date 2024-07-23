4-point shot to debut in 49th PBA season

MANILA – The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is set to add a four-point shot to its scoring options starting the new season that will kick off Aug. 18.

The league’s Board of Governors approved the motion during their annual league planning session over the weekend in Osaka, Japan, in which an arc 27 feet away from the rim will be drawn on the floors.

“Nagawa na natin ito sa All-Star Game. With this rule, mababawasan ang zone defense, lalabas ang depensa at mas tutulin ang laro (We did this already in the All-Star Game. With this rule, the zone defense will be minimized. Teams will unleash their best defense and the game will become faster),” Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua, the new PBA board vice chair, said via the PBA website on Monday night.

The PBA first brought in the four-pointer during the 2023 All-Star Game in Passi, Iloilo and was brought back in last season’s edition in Bacolod.

A four-point shot decided the 2024 edition as Robert Bolick completed the first five-point play -- a four-pointer plus the bonus free throw off a foul -- in league history to force a draw between Team Mark and Team Japeth.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) first introduced the four-point arc during the 2019 All-Star Celebrity Game and has been a staple in the spectacle in the following years.

The first professional league to have a four-point basket was the defunct American Basketball Association (ABA) when it was revived during the 2000s, in which half-court shots were considered four-pointers.

The ABA, during its first incarnation from 1968 to 1976, introduced the three-point line, which was later adopted by the NBA in 1979. Other leagues followed suit, albeit at closer distances to the rim than those of the ABA and NBA.

Also according to the PBA news release, some other new rules will be implemented for the league’s 49th season “in a bid to make the game more exciting.”

However, making the four-point shot a regular thing quickly became the talk of the town upon confirmation of the development, drawing mixed reactions.

Some fans questioned why it was quickly approved when there are what they think are better ways to attract a live audience again.

Some are in favor, believing it could lead to a bigger competition among the league’s top three-point shooters who will expand their range and the big men extending perimeter defense that would give them more room to dominate the paint.

Better fan engagement, PBA’s home arena

The PBA is also looking for other means to help regain solid live attendance after reestablishing its might on national television for several years now.

One proposal, according to Chua, is a fan zone where fans can interact with their PBA idols after the games.

“Like those in the upper box, ang mahal ng binayad nila sa pagpasok sa venue (they paid too much just to enter the venue), then all they get eh kaway kaway lang sa (were only waves from the) players. Kakausapin ko ang mga coach, i-allow nila ang mga players lumapit sa (I will talk to the coaches that players should be allowed to come near the) fans,” Chua said.

The league, according to commissioner Willie Marcial, is also eyeing to build its own arena.

“We’re looking at properties in Metro Manila, about two to three hectares ang laki. Malapit na itong matuloy (the size is about two to three hectares. This will push through soon),” said Marcial.

“At kung matuloy at ma-itayo ito, hindi na maguguluhan ang fans kung saan ba ang venue ng (And if this will be completed, fans will not be confused anymore where the venue of the) PBA games [are].”

Currently, the PBA mainly holds games at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, its longtime home since the league was founded in 1975.

The PBA also plays at PhilSports Arena in Pasig, Mall of Asia Arena or Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay and Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Last season, the league saw itself returning to the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila, holding games either at Rizal Memorial Coliseum or the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Some 2024 PBA Philippine Cup semifinal games were also held outside Metro Manila, particularly the Dasmariñas Arena in Cavite and FPJ Arena in San Jose, Batangas. / PNA