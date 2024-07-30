4 Post ‘Encroach’ on Estero de Parian

CEBU City’s Task Force Gubat sa Baha has discovered that four poles of Visayan Electric Company are within the three-meter easement zone of Estero de Parian.

As a result, the task force will issue a notice of violation to the power distributor, the City’s Public Information Office (PIO) reported on its Facebook page on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. However, task force’s chief Melquiades Feliciano belied the report, telling SunStar Cebu on the same day via text message that they will not issue the notice yet.

Feliciano, a retired military general, said the task force will talk with the Visayan Electric management first, and they will ask the latter if it cooperates with them or not.

The task force, he said, still has yet to meet with the Visayan Electric management.

In a separate interview, Visayan Electric’s reputation enhancement department head Queenie Bronce said they have not received a communication from the Task Force Gubat

sa Baha.

According to the Cebu City PIO, the locations of four Visayan Electric’s posts are near Arellano Blvd. in Barangay Tinago, near Logarta and Mabini streets in Barangay San Roque, and near D. Jakosalem St. in Barangay Sto. Niño.

The PIO report said that the task force held a meeting last Monday morning, July 29, and decided to remove the posts.

The three-meter easement zone is mandated by Presidential Decree (PD) 1067, also known as the Water Code of the Philippines.

Article 51 of PD 1067 states that “the banks of rivers and streams and the shores of the seas and lakes throughout their entire length and within a zone of three meters in urban areas, 20 meters in agricultural areas, and 40 meters in forest areas, along their margins, are subject to the easement of public use in the interest of recreation, navigation, floatage, fishing, and salvage.”

Cebu City, being a highly urbanized city, falls under the urban area category. The law also prohibits any person from staying in this zone longer than necessary for recreation, navigation, floatage, fishing, or salvage, or from building any kind of structure. / CDF