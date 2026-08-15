4-story school building closed after shaking

A FOUR-STORY building at Babag I Elementary School in Lapu-Lapu City was cordoned off after students and teachers reported feeling the structure shake on the second floor, affecting 644 students and 20 teachers.

Initial inspections found no major structural damage or visible cracks, but authorities recommended a structural test by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to determine whether the building is safe for occupancy.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan, in a statement, said the City Government will wait for the results of the structural inspection before making further decisions on the building’s use.

“We will wait for the findings of the structural inspection before making any further decisions regarding the use of the building,” Chan said.

She added that the area had been cordoned off and entry to the four-story building restricted pending a more thorough inspection by a DPWH structural engineer.

Based on the initial assessment, Chan said the second floor is the main area of concern while the third and fourth floors may still potentially be usable.

Blended learning

School principal Lilian Ancheta told SunStar Cebu that the affected students attending regular classes include 161 Grade 5 and 299 Grade 6 learners. Another 184 learners from Grades 1 to 6 are enrolled in the school’s Special Program in Science.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, Aug. 12, 2026, when students and teachers reported felt the four-story building shake, particularly on the second floor, accompanied by unusual sounds.

Despite the absence of a reported earthquake, students wearing hard hats were immediately evacuated as a precaution.

“The sudden shaking and unusual sounds experienced by the students and teachers had understandably caused some alarm,” Ancheta said.

She said the building was inspected by officials and authorities from the Department of Education Lapu-Lapu Schools Division Office, including division engineer Jonas Jacalan; Babag Barangay Captain Eulogio Cesar “Logie” Manayon; the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management

Office; Bureau of Fire Protection; Philippine National Police; Office of the Building Official (OBO); and the DPWH Cebu 6th District Engineering Office.

Ancheta said inspection teams found no major structural damage or visible cracks in the building. However, they recommended a structural test to further assess its condition and ensure the safety of its occupants.

“Despite the lack of visible damage, they recommended that the building undergo a structural test, which will be carried out by the DPWH,” Ancheta said.

Classes continue

Classes will not be suspended, said Ancheta. Instead, affected learners will follow a blended schedule of synchronous and asynchronous classes, while the school will use available kindergarten and Grade 4 classrooms to accommodate them.

Ancheta said this was the first time Babag I Elementary School had experienced such shaking. She added that no similar incidents had been reported in other schools in Lapu-Lapu City over the past five years.

The four-story building is the only multi-level structure currently in use at the school. The other occupied classrooms are in single-story buildings, whose occupants did not report feeling the shaking.

Another building under construction, which has yet to be turned over to the school, was also inspected.

Repairs

The P21.75-million building, which has 12 classrooms, was turned over in 2018.

While the building has already been transferred to the DepEd Division of Lapu-Lapu City, Ancheta said the OBO explained that it remains under DPWH jurisdiction for major repairs, should these eventually be found necessary.

“If any major repairs are deemed necessary, the DPWH will handle them. At this moment, however, the priority is the structural test itself,” Ancheta said.

“In conducting structural testing, it’s essential to review the construction and inspection records. This step plays a crucial role in assessing the building’s safety and determining if it’s suitable for students and teachers to occupy,” Ancheta added. / DPC