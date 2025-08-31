4 suspected drug personalities arrested in separate buy-busts in Bohol

Four suspected drug personalities were arrested while several packs of substance believed to be shabu were seized in separate police operations in Bohol on Friday, August 29, 2025.

The latest operation took place at 7:29 p.m. in Centro 2, Amakan Village, Barangay Dampas, Tagbilaran City, where police arrested Joseph Ocon, alias “Ilong,” 30, of Poblacion 3, and Clint Anthony Gare, 29, a construction worker from JP Rizal Street, Barangay Cogon.

Police confiscated four packets of suspected shabu weighing 20 grams, with an estimated street value of P136,000.

The operation was conducted after Tagbilaran City police, led by Lieutenant Colonel John Kareen Escober, received information on the suspects’ illegal activities and carried out surveillance before launching the entrapment.

Earlier that day, at 2:57 p.m., Tubigon police arrested another high-value individual, identified as Danny Togonon, alias “Buta,” 49, of Sitio Ingod, Barangay Centro, Tubigon.

Recovered from Togonon were several packets of suspected shabu weighing 21 grams with an estimated value of P142,000.

According to Tubigon police chief Capt. Carl Jobel Lofranco, the suspect is known as a key distributor of illegal drugs in his barangay and nearby towns.

All suspects are now detained in police custody while facing charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB)