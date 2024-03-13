4 sweep openers in Moalboal V'ball

FOUR teams are off to a great start as they swept their opening assignments in the 1st Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Invitational Men’s and Women’s volleyball tournaments last March 9 and 10, 2024 at the Moalboal covered court.

Barili, Badian, Ronda and host Moalboal all won their men’s and women’s debuts to get off to a great start in the event that awards P50,000 to the champion.

Host Moalboal, coached by former national team member Dave Cabaron, relied on starting six Maybelle Cabaron, Shellce dela Rita, Jonabelle Gempeno, Crisha Omagac, Jasmine Airah, and Julianna Gabales, in routing Alcantara, 25-9 and 25-22, in the women’s division.

On the other hand, its men’s squad, manned by Jay Joseph Cabaron, Christian Jake Tabacon, John Romeo Abrenica, Rhadney Jay Pinosa and playing coach Dave Cabaron, had to dig deep to beat Alcantara, 25-12, 20-25, 25-23.

“Since it was the first game, we decided to field the substitutes in the second set,” said Cabaron.

Barili also scored twin victories with its men’s squad of Aaron Ricaplaza, James Anthony Timagos, John Cydric Bayang, Christian Carampatana, Rachaelus Nemeno and Sevens Alec Daclan dispatching Malabuyoc, 25-19, 25-20, while its women’s squad of Nestey Geonzon, Myline Yucada, Mary Causin, Sheila Marie Compasion, Althea Mae Uy, and Analie Canete also scoring an easy 25-17, 25-14, win over Malabuyoc.

Meanwhile, Badian also showed its one of the favorites as it swept its opening matches. Mary Mae Lamberte, Ivie Jane Samotanez, Stephany Caldusa, Harlene May Otoc, Shyra Aspacio, and Joelaica Bejo led the women’s team to an easy 25-13, 25-23 win over Alegria, while the men’s squad of Alvin James Uy, Jun Robie Endrina, Clayton Troy Dacillo, Kim Bryan Bitangga, and Kher Gramatica needed three sets against Alegria, 25-17, 13-25, 25-22.

On the other hand, Ronda needed three sets in beating Dumanjug, 25-16, 16-25, 25-15, in the women’s division and 14-25, 25-21, 25-21, in the men’s division.

On March 16, Moalboal and Ronda will face off in both men’s and women’s divisions, while Dumanjug takes on Alcantara, while on March 17, it will be Badian vs. Malabuyoc and Barili vs. Alegria.

“It’s been a long time since we got to play in front of our hometown crowd. So, we will really try our best to win the tournament,” said coach Cabaron, who played for the national team in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games. / ML