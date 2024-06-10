4 SWU Phinma grads land in PT licensure exam's top 10

FOUR graduates of Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma have secured spots in the top 10 of the June 2024 Physical Therapists Licensure Examination (PTLE).

The results were released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Leading the SWU Phinma achievers is Bryan Jacob Bongcayao, who ranked fourth with a rating of 89.65 percent.

Following closely are Saimon Rey Llagas Ygrubay in fifth place (89.45 percent), Stephanie Maribao Gacang in sixth place (89.40 percent) and Jessa Bermoy Bajao in seventh place (89.35 percent).

In an interview with SunStar Cebu on Monday, June 10, Bongcayao said his journey was hard as he had to overcome financial challenges and balance his studies with a graveyard shift job in a call center.

Bongcayao said juggling work and study was tough, which resulted in his struggles to stick to a study schedule.

He said his motivation to pursue a career in physical therapy was his desire to wear a white uniform in college.

When he learned that he landed in the Top 10, Bongcayao said he was elated and immediately shared the good news with his parents.

In his message to fellow graduates and future physical therapists, Bongcayao said nothing beats the power of hard work and perseverance.

He encouraged them to stay focused on their goals.

The PRC has announced that 516 out of 811 passed the PTLE given by the board of Physical and Occupational Theraphy in the National Capital Region, Baguio, Cebu and Davao this month.

The top performing schools are Remedios T. Romualdez Medical Foundation with a passing rate of 96.55 percent; University of Santo Tomas, 95.45 percent; Our Lady of Fatima University-Quezon City, 85.00 percent; and Our Lady of Fatima University-Antipolo City, 81.82 percent. / CAV