4 teens face lifetime driving ban

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Central Visayas has moved to permanently disqualify four young individuals from ever holding a driver’s license following a series of illegal racing stunts in Cordova, Cebu. This decision underscores a growing zero-tolerance policy toward “kamote” riders—a local term for reckless motorcyclists—who use public thoroughfares as improvised racetracks.

Footage of the four riders aged 15 to 18 performing dangerous maneuvers and racing without helmets on Centennial Avenue in Cordova went viral. The area is a designated “discipline zone,” yet the video showed the group engaging in high-speed exhibitions that local officials flagged as a direct threat to public safety.

On Feb. 19, 2026, the Municipal Government of Cordova appealed to the public for information after a concerned citizen shared online the footage of the illegal racing on Centennial Avenue in Cordova.

Upon investigation, LTO 7 confirmed that none of the riders involved possessed a valid driver’s license. Consequently, the agency’s Operations Division recommended a lifetime ban on their eligibility to apply for one.

Furthermore, the registered owners of the motorcycles involved face a one-year suspension of their licenses and the cancellation of the vehicles’ registrations, holding them accountable for allowing unauthorized minors to operate the units.

Why is it important

The move represents a shift from simple fines to “administrative capital punishment” for road users. For these teenagers, the consequence is not a temporary setback but a permanent loss of a fundamental modern privilege: the legal right to drive.

This enforcement highlights several systemic issues in Philippine road safety:

Parental and Owner Liability: By penalizing the vehicle owners, the LTO is signaling that the responsibility for road safety extends to those who provide the keys, not just those behind the handlebars.

Economic Impact: In a region like Metro Cebu, where personal transport is often a prerequisite for many jobs, a lifetime ban significantly limits the future employability and mobility of the youth involved.

Public Safety Precedent: The LTO is increasingly using social media footage as primary evidence, turning “viral” stunts into self-incriminating digital trails.

From Cordova to the ‘Superman’ Stunt

The Cordova case is not an isolated crackdown. It mirrors a high-profile incident just days earlier on the Transcentral Highway (TCH), a winding mountain road notorious for crashes. On Feb. 15, 2026, a 21-year-old rider, identified as Kylle Econas, went viral for performing the “Superman” stunt—lying flat on his stomach while speeding through the mountain curves of Barangay Cantipla.

The “Superman” case provided a stark look at the systemic failures the LTO is trying to address:

Fixer Culture: Upon being summoned, Econas admitted he obtained his license through a “fixer” for P12,000, bypassing the mandatory seminars and exams required by the LTO.

Real-World Consequences: Unlike a controlled exhibition, the TCH stunt could have resulted in a collision with another motorcycle.

The Penalty: Because Econas held a license, LTO 7 moved for its permanent revocation, echoing the lifetime ban recommended for the unlicensed Cordova riders.

Nationwide, motorcycle-related incidents remain a primary concern for the Department of Transportation. Statistics from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and regional LTO offices consistently show that motorcycles account for the highest percentage of road crash fatalities. The “discipline zone” initiative in towns like Cordova and the increased checkpoints at “Red Cliff” on the TCH are localized responses to a national epidemic of road lawlessness.

Looking ahead

The effectiveness of these lifetime bans depends heavily on the LTO’s ability to maintain a robust, interconnected database. While a rider may be disqualified from “obtaining” a license, the challenge remains in preventing them from driving without one entirely—an issue that requires consistent roadside checkpoints and digital enforcement.

The key question moving forward is whether these harsh penalties will serve as a successful deterrent or if the culture of illegal racing will simply move to more remote, unmonitored areas of the province. Observers should watch for whether other regional LTO offices adopt this “permanent disqualification” model as a standard response to reckless exhibitions.

