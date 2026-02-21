4 teens face lifetime driving ban after racing stunts in Cordova

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Central Visayas is sending a powerful message to reckless riders: if you treat public roads like a racetrack, you may never be allowed to drive again. Authorities have moved to permanently ban four young individuals from ever holding a driver's license following dangerous illegal racing in Cordova, Cebu.



Discipline Zone

The crackdown began after a video went viral showing four riders, aged 15 to 18, performing high-speed stunts on Centennial Avenue. Despite the area being a designated "discipline zone," the group was filmed racing without helmets and performing dangerous maneuvers that put the public at risk.

On Feb. 19, 2026, the Cordova Municipal Government asked for the public's help in identifying the riders. After an investigation, LTO 7 confirmed that none of the teenagers actually had a valid driver’s license.

Because of their actions, the agency’s Operations Division has recommended a lifetime ban on their ability to apply for one in the future.

Owners face penalties

The consequences of the stunt extend beyond the riders themselves. The LTO is also holding the owners of the motorcycles accountable for letting unlicensed minors use their vehicles. These owners face:

A one-year suspension of their driver's licenses.

The total cancellation of their vehicle registrations.

This move signals that the LTO expects vehicle owners to be responsible for who they give their keys to.

Zero tolerance

This case is part of a larger push to stop "kamote" riders—a local term for reckless motorcyclists. Just days earlier, on February 15, 2026, a 21-year-old rider named Kylle Econas went viral for performing a "Superman" stunt on the Transcentral Highway (TCH).

Econas admitted he paid a "fixer" P12,000 to bypass legal exams and seminars to get his license. Because he already held a license, the LTO moved to revoke it permanently, mirroring the lifetime ban handed to the Cordova teens.

For these young people, the penalty is more than just a fine; it is a permanent loss of a modern privilege. In places like Metro Cebu, not being able to drive can make it very difficult to find a job or get around in the future.

Motorcycle-related incidents continue to be the leading cause of road deaths in the Philippines. By using social media footage as evidence, the LTO is trying to turn "viral" stunts into a warning for others.

Road Safety by the Numbers