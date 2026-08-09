4 travel trends shaping Filipino vacations in 2026

FROM familiar Asian cities to emerging international destinations, Filipino travelers are becoming more adventurous while continuing to prioritize convenience and memorable experiences. Here are four travel trends that stood out in the first half of 2026.

1. Asian favorites still top the list

Flight booking data from Trip.com shows that Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, Bangkok and Taipei remain the most popular international destinations for Filipinos. Their proximity, affordability and accessibility continue to make them go-to holiday choices.

2. More travelers are exploring beyond the usual hotspots

Emerging destinations saw significant growth, led by Palau (+663%), Oman (+482%), Saudi Arabia (+145%), Vietnam (+122%), Australia (+80%) and Canada (+67%). Even in Vietnam, travelers are venturing beyond the usual stops, with Da Nang and Hanoi posting strong booking growth.

3. Attractions are driving travel plans

Experiences continue to influence where people go. Hong Kong Disneyland ranked as the most booked international attraction among Filipino travelers, followed by Ocean Park Hong Kong, Universal Studios Singapore and Universal Studios Japan.

4. Experience-first travel is here to stay

Whether traveling with family, friends or a partner, many Filipinos are choosing destinations based on what they can do rather than simply what they can see. As the holiday season approaches, booking trends suggest travelers are planning ahead and seeking more meaningful trips. / JAT