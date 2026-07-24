4 Types of Filipino drivers the VinFast VF3 was built for

FROM daily office travel to weekend getaways, the compact segment of the VinFast VF 3 shifts not only how Filipinos approach vehicle ownership but also proves how versatile the EV is in catering to different lifestyles.

The VinFast VF 3 has seen strong reception since its launch, reflecting growing interest in the brand’s EV lineup. In Vietnam, from January through May 2026, the VF 3 recorded cumulative sales of 20,231 units. In Indonesia, it accounted for more than 70% of VinFast's sales during the first five months of 2026, with 1,093 units delivered. In the Philippines, it has also become one of VinFast's best-selling models and continues to attract strong consumer interest, topping AutoDeal's list of the country's most inquired about vehicles in early April after leading the rankings in March.

Beyond the initial novelty that it brings to the table, the VF 3 also holds the capability of being a handy utility across various consumer segments in the Philippines.

So, who is the VF 3 actually built for? Here's a breakdown of the types of Filipino drivers who are the best fit behind the wheel.

1. For the daily commuter

Like most EVs, one of the VF 3's biggest advantages over a gasoline-powered vehicle is its lower running costs, which is a primary consideration for anyone doing a daily back-and-forth commute in Philippine traffic.

The VF 3’s NEDC-rated range of 215 km easily covers a typical week of city driving, with a full charge of the car only costing P500 per week or around P2,000 a month for regular users. In comparison, a VF 3 user can save around P5,000 monthly, as a gasoline-powered car chips away P7,000 from your wallet just for fuel expenses.

2. For the small business owner

At first glance, the VF 3 may tend to look small on the outside; step inside, however, and the car’s cabin tells a whole different story.

The cabin is roomy, with a taller height and driving position largely thanks to the VF 3’s 191 mm ground clearance, a spec which can come in handy for small business owners who consistently load supplies into the car or overcome uneven sidewalks.

Measuring just 3,190 mm long, its compact footprint also made it easy to navigate the traffic and fit into tight parking spaces, a spec designed to make deliveries and errands a lot more comfortable and lighter.

3. For the adventurer

Many people in the automotive industry assume that a small and compact EV like the VF 3 would be happiest in sticking to city streets.

Instead, VF 3 owners have taken the car for numerous runs outside the Metro, going on regular trips to Laguna, frequent drives along the Skyway, and longer adventures across the countless, beautiful provinces the Philippines offers. Take round-trip journeys from Santa Rosa to Angeles, Pampanga, and drive to Tagaytay, for example, where owners only needed to charge the VF 3 twice and spend under P600 in electricity.

The VF 3 also holds the power to conquer uphill roads without breaking a sweat, with a top speed of 104 km/h making it more than enough to drive around the city and for highway cruising.

4. For the first-time EV buyer

For the countless people who have eyed to make the switch to EV, the biggest hesitation was not the VF 3 itself but whether the Philippines’ charging infrastructure was ready.

A quick browse on the internet leaves a potential buyer often reassured, with charging stations across the Philippines steadily expanding and with VinFast providing complimentary charging at V-Green stations through March 2029 to make the switch fully in favor of the first-time EV buyer.

Beyond charging, owning a VF 3 tends to be worry-free, as several specs such as the auto-luck function, the reverse camera, and a whole set of customization options are available to owners in order to tailor the car to their daily lifestyle.

Ultimately, the value of the VF 3 comes down to the purpose for getting behind the wheel. For the right buyer, it's a car that has plenty to offer. Visit your nearest VinFast showroom today and know more about what VinFast model suits your lifestyle best. (PR)