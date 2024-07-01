4-year-old boy drowns in river in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD boy drowned in a river in Sitio Tal-ot, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City, around 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

The child had already passed away when rescued and brought to the Cebu City Medical Center.

Police Corporal Jaymos Tordios, the investigator of Inayawan Police Station, said what happened was merely an accident.

According to Tordios, there was no evidence of foul play in the victim's death.

Tordios stated the toddler may have slipped and fallen down the river.

The police official said the incident was reported to their station around 7 a.m. of the following day, Monday, by the victim’s 19-year-old mother and grandparent.

The mother told the authorities that she did notice that her son had gone to the river, because she was busy taking care of the victim’s two other younger siblings.

The victim’s father was also not present when the incident occurred. (GPL, TPT)