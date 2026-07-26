4-year-old girl dies, 7-year-old uncle hurt in Talisay fire

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD girl died while her seven-year-old uncle was injured after they suffered severe burns in a fire that razed their home in Purok Lubi, Sitio Caolong, Barangay Campo 4, a mountainous area of Talisay City, at 4:49 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

The fatality was identified as Adierey Borlasa, 4, who sustained burns to her face and the rest of her body.

Her seven-year-old uncle, Timothy Borlasa, suffered burns on his right hand and is currently being treated at a hospital.

The Talisay City Fire Station received the alarm at 4:49 p.m., and firefighters declared the blaze under control within 12 minutes.

The fire destroyed a two-story house owned by Teofilo Borlasa.

An investigation by the Talisay City Fire Station found that the two children were inside a bedroom when the fire broke out.

Authorities said the four-year-old girl was asleep, while her seven-year-old uncle was reportedly playing on a cellphone.

The boy noticed the fire only after it had already grown large. He escaped by jumping out of a window, leaving behind the four-year-old, who was still asleep.

The girl s mother, who was downstairs at the time, tried to reach the second floor to rescue her daughter but was unable to open the bedroom door because it was reportedly locked.

She and others entered the room through a window, where they found the child with severe burns over her body.

The girl was immediately rushed to the hospital but was later declared dead.

The Talisay City Fire Station is continuing its investigation into the cause of the fire. One of the possible causes being considered is the overheating of a clip-on electric fan. (AYB)