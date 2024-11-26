40 apply for permits to sing Christmas carols in Cebu City

AT LEAST 40 individuals have applied for permits to sing Christmas carols in Cebu City during the holiday season.

This, as the City Government is strictly regulating caroling activities this year, requiring permits and enforcing limitations on time and location.

The number of applicants was based on data as of Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, the Cebu City Public Information Office reported.

Guidelines for non-Cebu City residents who wished to hold caroling activities are expected to be released soon.

The Cebu City Anti-Mendicancy Board (Camb) announced last Nov. 4 that caroling without a permit is prohibited under City Ordinance 1361, also known as the Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance.

Public safety

The Camb said the regulations aim to ensure public safety, prevent misuse of caroling activities and distinguish between legitimate carolers and mendicants.

The board has identified 31 mendicancy hot spots across the city.

It said house-to-house caroling is allowed only between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., starting Dec. 1.

Prohibited acts

Carolers are prohibited from performing on public sidewalks, roads, highways, or inside public utility vehicles and public utility jeepneys.

The use of large sound systems, such as speakers and sound boxes, is also banned.

Caroling is strictly prohibited in public areas, such as churches, chapels, schools, cemeteries, mosques and libraries.

To obtain a caroling permit, applicants must visit the Cebu City Transportation Office, the Business Processing and Licensing Office, the Office of the Mayor, or the Camb.

The permit is free for Cebu City residents and requires a request letter addressed to Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, valid identification cards and a barangay clearance from the applicant’s place of residence.

Applications may also be submitted via email to ccto.official@gmail.com or antimendicancyoffice@gmail.com.

Violators face fines of P1,000 for the first offense; P3,000 for the second offense; and P5,000 for subsequent offenses.

Penalties may also include up to five days of imprisonment or eight hours of community service.

Repeat offenders will be blacklisted and barred from obtaining future permits, according to the anti-mendicancy board.

The board is collaborating with agencies, such as the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement, Cebu City Environmental Sanitation Enforcement Team, the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Philippine National Police to enforce the guidelines. / EHP