40 Cebu LGUs nominate recipients of Capitol’s ‘Obra Negosyo Eskwela’ program

ABOUT 40 local government units (LGUs) have submitted nominations for prospective micro-entrepreneurs who will be beneficiaries of the Cebu Provincial Government's "Obra Negosyo Eskwela" program.

During the Joint Council Meeting at the Capitol's Social Hall on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, Provincial Board Member Glenn Soco of Cebu Sixth District informed Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and the town and city mayors in attendance that around 92 promising micro-enterprises will join the program.

The program's goal is to help the beneficiaries improve their current businesses with the support of the academic community, the business sector, and the Provincial Government.

Garcia announced the relaunch of her brainchild program on September 8, 2023. The program was first introduced in 2010 and terminated in 2013, the same year that her three stints as the province's governor came to an end.

Soco reported during the conference that 66 student teams, each consisting of five students and a student officer, have already been submitted by the academic community to be deployed and immersed in different towns and cities.

The chosen micro-traders and students teams will work together to expand their enterprises, with the assistance of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

During the meeting, Garcia announced that since some LGUs had submitted more than two enterprises, she will meet with MCCI again to finalize the selection process of these 92 enterprises.

She further stated that these selected enterprises will be assigned equally to 66 student teams, which will be announced by April 2024.

"We will first limit the Obra Negosyo Eskwela competition sa 40 LGUs nga ni-submit," Garcia said.

On October 18, 2023, Garcia met with the representatives from the academic institutions that will participate in the program, which include the University of the Philippines–Cebu, Cebu Technological University – Main Campus, Cebu Normal University, University of San Carlos, University of San Jose–Recoletos, Southwestern University–PHINMA, University of the Visayas, University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue, and Benedicto College.

Soco emphasized the program's importance as a chance for students to experience real-life situations while supporting the small entrepreneurs of their selected businesses.

Together with the assistance from the Cebu Provincial Government, the LGU is tasked with providing the students with food, housing, and transportation throughout the program.

Following the student immersion and first round of mentorship, the program will also provide P50,000 in financial assistance to the chosen micro-entrepreneurs, which they can utilize to improve their businesses.

He also said that after an exhibition, the finest student teams and micro-enterprises will be chosen as the program comes to a close.

"Adunay competition for the enterprises and adunay competition sa student teams. So magpalabwanay ni sila sa ilahang presentation, sa ilahang business plans," Soco said.

"Ang impact niini sa enterprise-level kay ma-legitimize nato ug ma registered sa LGUs ug sa other national government agencies ang ilahang business. And improvement in the product quality and packaging for proper labeling, production, and processing," he added. (EHP)