40 LTO-7 workers fired for corruption

THE Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has launched a massive internal cleanup, firing 40 workers accused of exploiting everyday motorists.

LTO-7 Regional Director Atty. Wendel Dinglasan announced the terminations on Saturday, July 11, 2026. The fired workers come from across the agency, including roadside law enforcement teams, the license plate distribution center, and everyday office clerks.

Charging extra for ‘free’ services

According to Dinglasan, the workers were caught using their positions to steal money from the public through several schemes:

Plate Extortion: Workers at the plate hub allegedly forced drivers to pay P2,500 just to claim their motorcycle plates—even though the owners had already paid all legal fees.

Illegal Fixers: Three to five workers in the Cebu City Operations Division were fired for acting as "fixers," taking cash to bypass legal rules and issue licenses and documents illegally.

Roadside Shakedowns: Many of those fired were highway traffic enforcers who were caught demanding bribes and taking kickbacks from pulled-over motorists.

Bypassing due process for quick action

Many of the alleged corrupt workers were fired immediately without long administrative hearings. Dinglasan explained that this is because they were hired under Job Order (JO) contracts, meaning they do not have permanent job security.

“Even though they are just allegations, the basis of a JO contract is the pleasure of the one who appointed him or her,” Dinglasan stated. “So if I am no longer satisfied with the performance, we don’t need to subject them to due process because it’s under the law.”

Only permanent "plantilla" workers receive formal hearings before being let go. Because LTO-7 has fewer than 30 permanent workers in the entire region, it relies heavily on these temporary contracts.

Honest enforcement

To fill the gaps and clean up its reputation, LTO-7 has been running intense new training sessions in Cebu and Bohol. The agency has already trained and deployed around 200 newly deputized enforcers to keep the roads safe.

Dinglasan warned that the entire culture of traffic enforcement is about to change under a newly appointed Regional Law Enforcement Service chief. He left a final, strict warning for any remaining officers thinking about taking a bribe: under the new leadership, anyone caught breaking the law will surely face the consequences. (Jinelle Rhea Simbajon, UP Cebu Intern )